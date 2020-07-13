Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker ‘Concerned' About Rising Cases, State Revenues Drop by $1.1B

Note: Any press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker or Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the video player above.

As Illinois’ coronavirus numbers continue to inch upward, state officials urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent a larger surge in cases.

That renewed push comes as a new report gives a glimpse into the scope of the economic damage to the state during the pandemic, with revenues dropping more than $1.1 billion in the fiscal year that ended last month.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around Illinois today, July 13:

Illinois Revenues Drop $1.1B in Fiscal 2020

Illinois revenues dropped more than $1.1 billion in the fiscal year that ended last month due to the coronavirus’ impact on the state’s economy, according to state officials.

The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, the General Assembly’s bipartisan fiscal forecasting arm, found that the state ended the 2020 fiscal year with a $1.135 billion decline in base revenues compared to the previous fiscal year.

Although tax revenues declined across the board, the steep drop of $947 million in personal income tax had the highest impact overall. Corporate income taxes saw a $430 million decrease, nearly a 14% decline. Sales tax collections fell by $206 million.

Illinois’ fiscal year spans from July 1 to June 30.

Illinois Sets New Record for Coronavirus Tests Over Last 24 Hours

Illinois set another single-day testing record on Sunday, reporting nearly 39,000 new coronavirus tests while confirming another 954 new cases of the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 38,894 tests were turned in to state labs over the last 24 hours, smashing the previous record of 36,180, which had been set on Thursday.

That large number of tests, along with a decline in the number of cases reported Sunday, helped drop the state’s 7-day positivity rate from 3.03% to 3.01%, according to data from IDPH.

Sunday’s 954 new cases bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 153,916 since the pandemic began.

Gov. Pritzker Says Officials ‘Remain Concerned’ About Increases in COVID-19 Cases

With cases of coronavirus inching upward in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging residents to continue adhering to state protocols, including the requirement to wear masks in public.

Pritzker sent out a series of social media posts on Sunday emphasizing those rules, saying that they are an “effective tool” to combat the spread of COVID-19.

We remain concerned that cases are rising and positivity rates are inching up. Now more than ever, we must rely on what the science is telling us. Wearing a face covering is an effective tool in the fight against #covid19. Join me.



“We remain concerned that cases are rising and positivity rates are inching up,” the governor said. “Now more than ever, we must rely on what the science is telling us. Wearing a face covering is an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. Join me.”

Lake Zurich Hosts Mobile COVID-19 Test Facility After Positive Tests

Health officials have stationed a mobile coronavirus testing site at a suburban high school after multiple cases of COVID-19 were identified among participants of a sports camp recently held in the area.

The mobile testing site, located at the Lake Zurich High School’s Performing Arts Center, will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The mobile COVID-19 testing was organized after multiple participants in a sports camp at the high school tested positive for coronavirus.