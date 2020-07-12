Mobile Testing Site Deployed to Lake Zurich After Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported at Sports Camp

Health officials have stationed a mobile coronavirus testing site at a suburban high school after multiple cases of COVID-19 were identified among participants of a sports camp recently held in the area.

The mobile testing site, located at the Lake Zurich High School’s Performing Arts Center, will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The mobile COVID-19 testing was organized after multiple participants in a sports camp at the high school tested positive for coronavirus.

The individuals who tested positive for the virus may have also attended several social gatherings, according to a press release.

“Time is of the essence,” Dr. Sana Ahmed of the Lake County Health Department said in a statement. “We are recommending that any Lake Zurich community members who may have been exposed, regardless of age, get tested. This will help us identify positive cases and to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

Testing at the site is free and open to the public, regardless of whether or not a patient has symptoms. Photo identification and proof of insurance aren’t required, but will help expedite the testing process, according to officials.

Those utilizing drive-thru testing must be seated at a functioning window, and once individuals get in line at the site, they will not be permitted to exit their vehicles.

According to the Chicago Tribune, another mobile testing site will be provided by Advocate Aurora this week, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at John T. Magee Middle School in Round Lake.