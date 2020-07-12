Illinois Sets New Single-Day Testing Record, Reports 954 New Coronavirus Cases

Illinois set another single-day testing record on Sunday, reporting nearly 39,000 new coronavirus tests while confirming another 954 new cases of the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 38,894 tests were turned in to state labs over the last 24 hours, smashing the previous record of 36,180, which had been set on Thursday.

That large number of tests, along with a decline in the number of cases reported Sunday, helped drop the state’s 7-day positivity rate from 3.03% to 3.01%, according to data from IDPH.

Sunday’s 954 new cases bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 153,916 since the pandemic began.

State officials also reported 20 additional deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 7,187.