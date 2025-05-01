Itasca

12-story rappelling experience coming to suburban hotel this summer

The attraction opened in recent days, and will remain open all summer

By NBC Chicago Staff

ARLINGTON, VA- MAY 05: Rosemary Hughes with UPS Community Relations and Charles Hill, General Manager of the Hilton, rappel from the roof of the Crystal City Hilton in Arlington, VA on May 05, 2022. The event was put on by the fundraising group Over the Edge to raise money and awareness for New Hope Housing, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness in Northern Virginia. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Chicago-area residents will be able to live out their action movie fantasies thanks to a new rappelling attraction in the city’s suburbs this summer.

According to a press release, Over The Edge, a company specializing in urban rappelling, will bring the experience to a hotel in Chicago’s suburbs this summer, giving residents another opportunity to experience the thrill of rappelling more than 100 feet to the ground.

The experience is now open at the Westin Chicago Northwest in suburban Itasca, with customers able to rappel down the 12-story structure.

"We're excited to establish our newest Altitude Zone™ in Itasca," said Paul Griffith, founder of Over the Edge. "The Westin Chicago Northwest’s proximity to an international airport, as well as a short ride from the L Train from surrounding areas, makes it a great rappelling site. Visitors can experience the thrill of going over the edge while taking in panoramic views that can't be matched by traditional tours." 

According to the company, the attraction will operate throughout Chicago’s tourism season, with the entire experience taking approximately an hour, including training.

Tickets start at $159, and include the experience, a swag bag and digital photos. The attraction is open to participants age 9 and older, though anyone under 18 must participate with a guardian, according to the company.

There are four locations that Over The Edge operates around the U.S., with another location available at theWit Hotel in Chicago, according to officials.

You can find more information on the company’s website.

