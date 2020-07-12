Pritzker, Officials ‘Remain Concerned' About Increases in Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rates

With cases of coronavirus inching upward in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging residents to continue adhering to state protocols, including the requirement to wear masks in public.

Pritzker sent out a series of social media posts on Sunday emphasizing those rules, saying that they are an “effective tool” to combat the spread of COVID-19.

We remain concerned that cases are rising and positivity rates are inching up. Now more than ever, we must rely on what the science is telling us. Wearing a face covering is an effective tool in the fight against #covid19. Join me.



📷: Anthony Vazquez, @suntimes #AllInIllinois pic.twitter.com/fKfi4SfUyN — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 12, 2020

“We remain concerned that cases are rising and positivity rates are inching up,” the governor said. “Now more than ever, we must rely on what the science is telling us. Wearing a face covering is an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. Join me.”

Pritzker also posted a story about President Donald Trump’s decision to wear a mask during a recent event:

Everyone needs to wear a face covering and social distance when you’re in a public place, even if this is your first time. https://t.co/GvAbztPG3F — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 12, 2020

Coronavirus case numbers and positivity rates are indeed on the rise in Illinois. While the state’s overall positivity rate has continued to fall, currently sitting at 7.87 percent since the pandemic began, the 7-day positivity rate has steadily risen in recent days, now sitting at 3.03 percent.

Illinois has also reported more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus each of the last three days, marking the first time the state has had three straight days of eclipsing that plateau since late May.

Illinois moved into Phase Four of its reopening plan in late June, allowing restaurants and bars to resume indoor dining and service under strict social distancing guidelines.

It is unclear if Pritzker’s administration will seek to roll back any loosening of restrictions.