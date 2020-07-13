David Ross Releases Statement as He, 5 Others Skip Workout to Await Test Results

Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross and at least five other people will not attend the team's morning workout Monday as they await their coronavirus test results, the team announced.

The group completed their tests on Saturday along with several others, the team said, but while many results were reported "these six individuals anticipate further clarity later [Monday]."

“We’ve decided to do the prudent thing so myself and the five others will not attend this morning’s workout,” Ross said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we think it makes sense for the six of us to wait for clarity. Situations like this have not been a worrisome indicator of a positive test result to date.”

The five others not attending practice were listed as "Tier 1" employees, which includes on-field personnel.

It's not the first time the team has seen delayed results. The Cubs pushed back their workouts Friday, marking the second time they did so, as they awaited results from earlier tests.

"We just [pushed] some things back to make sure everybody's in a good place," Ross said on a Friday Zoom call. "Just going to have some of these delays from time to time."

As of Friday, the Cubs had not reported any players testing positive, despite several other teams reporting positive test results, including the Chicago White Sox.

Earlier this month, the South Side Chicago team announced two players had tested positive and were in isolation. According to the team, the unidentified players were both asymptomatic, and being monitored by White Sox medical personnel.