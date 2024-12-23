Here are 7 Chicago Christmas pop-up bars to visit this holiday season

Some of your favorite bars in Chicago are getting into the holiday spirit.

From Wrigleyville bars to rooftop scenery, holiday pop-ups are taking over the city, and bringing festive concoctions with them. Across these venues, guests have the opportunity to take photos with life-size decorations, sip on winter cocktails and take part in thrilling activities like axe throwing.

Here are seven pop-up holiday bars around Chicago to visit:

Frosty’s Christmas Bar

Dubbed "the ultimate Christmas holiday experience," Frosty's is back for its eighth year. The three-level venue will be decked out with elaborate holiday decorations like life-size toy soldiers, hanging ornaments and giant candy canes. There will also be pole dancing elves and singing Santas. '

Frosty’s Christmas Bar is located at 809 W. Evergreen Ave. Tickets available here.

Jack Frost in Fulton Market

Celebrate the holidays under one million lights at the Jack Frost pop-up in Fulton Market. Beyond a menu of festive cocktails, you can participate in activities like axe throwing, ice skating, winter bumper cars and photo opps.

Entry to the pop-up starts at $20 and guests can add on tickets to specific activities. Book your slot here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Santa Baby Christmas Bar

Enjoy holiday cocktails, bites, brunch and five types of hot cocoa at the Santa Baby Christmas Bar.

This multi-floor pop-up in Wrigleyville’s Bamboo Club is open to guests of all ages, and for adults 21 and over past 8 p.m. Guests must reserve a spot at $15 per person. Find the bar at 3632 N Clark St. Learn more here.

Mistletoe at Mordecai

Sit down for a nice meal and festive drinks like "Gingerbread Milk Punch" in Mistletoe at Mordecai where the second-floor bar has been transformed into a festive wonderland.

The pop-up is located across the street from Winterland at Gallagher Way, so it’s a perfect place to visit for drinks after enjoying festive activities. Learn more here.

Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar

Set at Chicago's Virgin Hotel, Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar serves as a 30th celebration for the popstar's festive hit "All I Want For Christmas is You."

Visitors can step into The Queen of Christmas’ world and find a warm, inviting atmosphere with twinkling lights, and seasonal décor, according to the event website.

There are plenty of activities -- everything from singing along to Carey's hit Christmas tunes, writing a letter to the Queen of Christmas herself and a number of photo opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Rudolph’s Rooftop at the London House

Enjoy panoramic views of Chicago sprinkled with winter spirit at the London House Chicago’s Rudolph’s Rooftop. Guests can book private igloos and sip drinks like spiced mulled wine or festive cocktails.

The pop-up is located on the rooftop of LH on 22 with walk-up bar service available on a first-come, first-served basis, if you aren’t looking to reserve an igloo. Book a spot here.

Elf’d Up

Visit a holiday bar full of laughs at Elf’d Up, a pop-up inspired by the Christmas comedy movie “Elf.”

Fans of the film can over visits from Buddy the elf and special menu items from the movie like Buddy’s Breakfast Pasta that includes spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate fudge and mini marshmallows. The bar doesn’t charge a cover fee and free elf-shaped cookies are distributed every night at 10 p.m.

The bar is located at 3485 N. Clark Street.