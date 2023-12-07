7 classic Chicago holiday experiences to book for 2023 before its too late

Chicago is filled with plenty of festive and fun things to do around Christmastime and the holidays. But how do you choose when there are so many events and happenings?

If you're looking for some of the tried-and-true Christmas spirit the city has to offer, here are seven classic Chicago Christmas experiences -- popular with both locals and out-of-towners alike -- to take part in before the season comes an end.

Snowing winter night in the center of Chicago. Twilight street view with ice rink on a foreground, trees decorated by glowing holiday garlands and skyscrapers on a background. Urban architecture.

Chicago Ice Skating

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

One of Chicago's most beloved winter activities returned for the season last month: Ice skating.

Some Ice Skating rinks around Chicago are part of larger festivals with more activities, while others feel more traditional.

Below is a list of ice skating rinks in and around Chicago that are currently open. Hours, tickets are prices vary:

Navy Pier

Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon -- Millennium Park

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink -- Millennium Park

Winterland at Gallagher Way/Wrigley Field -- Wrigleyville

Sky Rink at the Peninsula Chicago -- Magnificent Mile

Wonder City at Skyline Pitch -- Lincoln Park

Fifth Third Arena -- West Loop

Parkway Bank Park -- Rosemont

Here's more about each.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 1: The Lincoln Park hosts the 23rd annual ZooLights display with nearly 2 million lights in the zoo in Chicago, Illinois, USA ON December 01, 2017. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Lincoln Park ZooLights

Lincoln Park Zoo's beloved holiday event ZooLights kicked off Nov. 17. The annual event features light displays, costumed characters and traditional Victorian carolers, along with a light maze and a Ferris wheel, runs through Dec. 31.

Tickets for ZooLights are required. More information can be found here.

Polar Express

All aboard the Polar Express, the famed, interactive experience that lets passengers live out the holiday magic from the classic Christmas story.

The one-hour experience, aboard a train at Union Station, punches a passenger's golden ticket and offers hot chocolate and shortbread served by dancing chefs.

Each passenger will also receive a silver sleigh bell from Santa himself, organizers said.

Tickets are required, and all departures prior to Christmas are "filled to capacity," according to the website. However, seats are still available on trains between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1.

Holiday shoppers stand at a food booth inside the Christkindlmarket in downtown Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Bloomberg is scheduled to release consumer comfort figures on November 30. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Christkindlmarket Christmas Market

Christkindlmarket, Chicago's iconic Christmas market, kicked off its 2023 season just before Thanksgiving.

The beloved holiday market, with two locations in the city and one location in the suburbs, features dozens of craft vendors, a slew of traditional German and Bavarian food and beverage options. However, at each location, hours and dates of operation, vendors — and even the market's famous souvenir mugs — differ.

Here's what to know about each Christmas market.

The iconic Great Tree inside Macy's Chicago's Walnut Room prior to his lighting in early November 2023.

Walnut Room

Reservations for tables at Chicago's famed Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street -- where diners enjoy their meals in the 17,000 square foot dining room sitting around the brightly decorated Macy’s “Great Tree” that stretches over 70 feet -- opened earlier this fall.

The famed Christmas event has been known to be fully booked, but guests of all ages without reservations may get a seat at a limited number of high-top seating at the wine bar. Otherwise, those hoping to snap a photo of the tree without eating at the restaurant can visit a selfie spot located outside of the restaurant.

Holiday hours vary weekly so it’s important to check the schedule, but guests can generally expect the restaurant to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.

The Walnut Room will see its last seating with the Great Tree on Jan. 7, 2024.

Cheryl Mann Joffrey Ballet's Nutcracker is back.

The Nutcracker

Chicago's Joffrey Ballet's magical take on the famous Christmas classic runs through Dec. 27 at the Civic Opera House. The Joffrey's version takes inspiration from Chicago's 1983, World's Fair, officials said.

Here's how to buy tickets.

facebook.com/frostyschristmasbar

Chicago Christmas bars

Plenty of Chicago bars go all-out for Christmas season, but there are many holiday pop-up bars, too.

Here are a 13 famed iconic Chicago Christmas bars and pop-ups worth the trip: