Polar Express returns to Chicago for first full post-pandemic season

Passengers can relive the magic of The Polar Express at Chicago Union Station this December with the punch of a golden ticket.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, The Polar Express train brings passengers along an hour-long recreation of the classic children’s story.

In line with the classic Polar Express story, passengers will have their golden tickets punched by the conductor upon boarding, before experiencing hot chocolate and Walker's shortbread served by dancing chefs.

Passengers will even be greeted by Santa before each guest is given the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This December will mark the train's first full-season return since before the pandemic. The ride was cancelled in 2020 and although it ran for a short period of time in 2021, it was also cancelled last year.

Seating on board the train will be assigned and passengers can select their own seats during the online checkout process.

Lower-demand departures are priced lower to offer those on a budget options and higher demand departures are priced accordingly, according to officials.

Tickets can be purchased from their separate tiers starting at $55 for adults and $47 for children ages 2-11 with standard departures set at $67 for adult and $59 per child. Premium departures are offered at $80 for adults and $72 for children.

While the train ride itself lasts for an hour, guests are required to arrive approximately 40 minutes prior to their listed showtime and the entire experience on and off the train lasts roughly two hours.

Passengers are encouraged to wear pajamas like the characters in the film, though winter attire is also recommended as passengers board and disembark from the train on an unheated platform.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Aug 23, though groups of 20+ may begin booking tickets on Aug. 17. Tickets and additional information can be found here.