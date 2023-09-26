Reservations open this week for the historic Macy’s Walnut Room, which is set to open for the holiday season in November to kickstart Christmas cheer.

The bookings were slated to become available starting Friday, according to the restaurant's website. Reservations appeared to have opened as early as Tuesday, however.

The first restaurant to ever open in a department store, the Walnut Room is located in Macy’s at 111 N. State Street, offering diners classic holiday dishes like Mrs. Hering’s 1980 Original Chicken Pot Pie, roasted turkey and festive holiday desserts.

Diners enjoy their meals in the 17,000 square foot dining room sitting around the brightly decorated Macy’s “Great Tree” that stretches over 70 feet.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Reservations for the holiday season are available online here.

The Walnut Room will kick off the holiday season with a "Great Tree" lighting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. Diners can also expect three breakfast buffets with Santa this holiday season, scheduled for Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Fairy Princesses will be visiting The Walnut Room every day as well.

Holiday hours vary weekly so it’s important to check the schedule, but guests can generally expect the restaurant to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.

Doors will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, with altered hours on Black Friday, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Walnut Room will see its last seating with the Great Tree on Jan. 7, 2024.

Guests of all ages without reservations may get a seat at a limited number of high-top seating at the wine bar. Otherwise, those hoping to snap a photo of the tree without eating at the restaurant can visit a selfie spot located outside of the restaurant.