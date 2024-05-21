Chicago's Nathan Chester will learn his fate onstage Tuesday as the winner of Season 25 of "The Voice" is declared.

Chester, who declared early in the show that he wanted to "bring back James Brown-style Motown," ended his performances in the competition staying true to his mission.

In part one of the season finale Monday, Chester, representing Team John Legend, performed "It's Your Thing" by the Isley Brothers and "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway. He earned a standing ovation from his coach.

Re-watch both performances here:

Before appearing on "The Voice," Chester worked alongside his girlfriend as a professional cruise ship singer.

He earned two chairs in his blind audition for his performance of Al Green's "Take Me to the River." He battled his way into the final five spots on the show, earning no shortage of praise from Legend and other coaches.

Part two of the season finale airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and will include "electric performances from the coaches, artists and celebrity guests" before a winner is announced. It will even see the return of several celebrity coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Among the celebrity performances will be Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and Gina Miles.