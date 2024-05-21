Tornado watch issued for parts of Chicago area as severe weather threat looms

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a group of Chicago-area counties, with scattered wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour possible.

The watch includes McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle and Kendall counties, and will run through midnight, according to NWS officials.

Tornadoes could potentially form with strong-to-severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the area, but the storms could also pack wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, according to weather officials.

The rest of the area remains at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, with isolated tornadoes and gusty winds the main threats.

