NBC 5 Investigates conducted a six-month investigation that found sexual assault charges were never filed or were dropped in favor of non-sex charges time and time again. Find our extensive "Dismissed" series here.

As part of NBC 5 Investigates and Telemundo Chicago's six-month investigation, our team explored a racial disparity among victims and why these cases can be hard to prosecute.

Shelavontay Tucker said she was still healing from what happened five years ago - a visit to her home from an ex that began cordial, but ended, she said, in rape.

“I try not to think about it, and I try not to focus on it because it does damage," Tucker said.

He was an armed security guard. She said “no,” but felt there was no choice.

“I didn’t fight back because my children were there. And when you have a gun in your windowsill, it’s like, what if my kids bust in? What can happen next, you know?" Tucker said during an interview. "So I didn’t want to put my children in danger. So, I kind of like, I submitted to him. I submitted, and I gave him in to him. And I just stop fighting at this point, and I lost hope..."

In the moments after, he got a call from work and left.

“And at that point, I had slid off the edge of the bed, and I just sat like this balled up, and I was just crying," Tucker said. "I was just crying because I didn’t know what to do.”

Tucker went to the hospital; a rape kit was performed.

While her case led to an arrest, the sexual assault charges against her ex-boyfriend were eventually dismissed.

An in-depth analysis by NBC 5 Investigates revealed a pattern where Black victims were less likely (25.49%) to see their alleged perpetrators convicted of a sex crime compared to white victims (40.58%). The disparity was nearly as wide of Hispanic victims.

We also found despite 21,000 reported sex crimes in Chicago between 2018 and 2023, very few people were arrested - fewer than 1,600 over six years.

Once inside the courtroom, the numbers dwindled even further. Just one out of every five arrests led to a sex crime conviction with prison time.

We shared our findings with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who is also a sexual assault survivor.

"The net result is that these survivors have told us they feel like an injustice played out?" asked NBC 5 Investigates Bennett Haeberle. "What do you say to those folks?"

"You know, as a survivor, I can’t tell a survivor how they should feel," Foxx said. "I can’t answer that to say to folks who feel that it is not justice for them. They have every right to feel that that’s not just. Wat we try to weigh - again - is having our survivors at the center.”

Tucker said she felt betrayed by the system - let down by prosecutors who, she said, didn’t make it clear why the case fell apart.

“I felt like I was the criminal that was being investigated… versus the empathy that you would think that detectives will have for you when you come forward," she stated.

Body-camera footage of her ex-boyfriend Cortez Fort’s arrest showed at least one officer appeared to recognize him from his work as a security guard.

Officers offered to move Fort, a person accused of sexual assault, out of public view as he was placed in handcuffs.

“You can tell the detective all that. We will help you out the best we can," one officer was heard saying on body camera video. "Do you want us to back the car up so no one sees you getting in (the squad car)?”

Court records alleged Fort forcibly removed Tucker's clothing and threatened her – but a handwritten notation also stated a witness called into question Shelavontay’s credibility.

Fort told police he didn’t do anything wrong and eventually pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping. The two counts of aggravated sexual assault were dismissed.

Fort initially agreed to do an interview, denying the allegations and expressed interest in doing an interview to clear his name. He was acquitted in a separate case, where he was accused of holding another woman against her will.

Fort did not respond to NBC 5 Investigates follow-up attempts to reach him.

Northwestern University Law professor Deborah Tuerkheimer, a former prosecutor who has studied and written about what she calls a “credibility discount," arguing we are hardwired to disbelieve accusers, especially those from marginalized communities.

“.. The testimony or the word of a victim is itself evidence and often it's not considered evidence. Often it's dismissed as something less than evidence or something that can't be believed," Tuerkheimer said.

The state’s attorney’s office refused to say why the sexual assault charges against Fort were dropped, saying it was part of their “deliberative process.”

In one out of every three convictions NBC 5 Investigates reviewed - we found cases like Tucker's - where a person arrested for sex crime later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge - something other than a sex crime.

“It hurts me because like you tell women and children to come forward, men and women and children to come forward, but when we do come forward, it’s no justice, none whatsoever," Tucker said.