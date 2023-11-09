With chillier weather on the way, one of Chicago's prized holiday pastimes is returning for the season.

Chicago's skating rinks are preparing to bring back the glory of outdoor skating, giving area residents the chance to skate across the ice with their family to their favorite holiday music.

Some skating rinks are part of larger festivals with more activities and others have a unique edge, such as the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, where you can skate in a winding loop or the Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink, where visitors can glide above the bustling sounds of Michigan Avenue.

Here's a list of seven skating rinks to check out this holiday season:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon

This winter, those in the Chicago area will have the chance to loop around the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon on a unique track that takes visitors throughout the park. Tickets are released on a rolling basis based on the following schedule:

Nov. 6 for Nov. 17 to Dec. 3

Nov. 20 for Dec. 4 to Dec. 17

Dec. 4 for Dec. 18 to Jan. 7, 2024

Dec. 18 for Jan. 8 to Jan. 21

Jan. 8, 2024 for Jan. 22 to Feb. 4

Jan. 22 for Feb. 5 to Feb. 19

Feb. 5 for Feb. 20 to March 3

Feb. 26 for March 4 to March 10 (Closing Day)

Learn more and reserve tickets here.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

Skate alongside the iconic Cloud Gate in Millennium Park’s McCormick Tribune Ice Rink starting Nov. 17. Admission is free but tickets must be reserved online in 90-minute time slots. Skate rental prices vary based on the day.

Be sure to stop by the official Christmas tree after skating.

Learn more here.

Wrigley Field

An attraction of Winterland at Gallagher Way, skate across the 12,000-square-foot Gallagher Ice Rink and enjoy the variety of other activities the festival has to offer such as the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville. Purchase tickets to access the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland and buy additional tickets to various attractions like a carousel, ice bumper cars, an infield express train and a teacup ride.

Tickets must be purchased to enter the skating rink but take advantage of Wintrust Community Days: On four select Tuesdays, guests can enter Winterland for free and access reduced attraction prices. Skating in the Gallagher Ice Rink starts Nov. 21.

Learn more here.

Sky Rink at The Peninsula Chicago

Glide over ice against the city skyline at The Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink starting Nov. 18. Open on select nights throughout November and December, the Sky Rink offers the unique experience of skating above Michigan Avenue.

Adults can rent skates for $20 and children can rent skates for $10, with all skate rental proceeds donated to two Chicago children’s charities: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Hephzibah Children’s Association.

Hot beverages will also be available for purchase for visitors.

View the Sky Rink schedule here.

Navy Pier

Starting on Nov. 24, visitors can skate outdoors next to Lake Michigan at Navy Pier’s Light Up The Lake.

Open daily, ice skates are available to rent and entry to the rink is free for those with skates. Navy Pier is also offering axe throwing and Ferris wheel rides. Rent skates and purchase tickets to the other two activities in a bundle deal here.

Fifth Third Arena

This winter, fans will have the chance to skate like the Chicago Blackhawks on the same ice used by the team for practice at Fifth Third Arena.

Public skate times start Nov. 13 and occur on weekdays at various times. The ice rink does not take reservations or presale tickets for public skate sessions and rather function on a first-come first-serve basis.

Check out the schedule here.

Parkway Bank Park

Rosemont’s Chicago Wolves Ice Rink returns to the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district on Nov. 18. Guests can also watch the “Light Up The Park” event that day starting at 2 p.m. to celebrate the annual tree lighting.

The event will include visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, sleigh rides and carolers. Rosemont’s Mayor Brad Stephens will arrive at 5:30 p.m. to illuminate the park with a display of more than 80,000 lights.