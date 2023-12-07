Pink Wonderland, an all-pink Christmas pop-up bar, opens in Chicago

Want to celebrate the holidays like Barbie? You can at this unique Christmas pop-up experience in Chicago this season.

Pink Wonderland, a festive pop-up inside Bounce Sporting Club in River North, has transformed the venue into an explosion of pink cheer. From sparkling lights and velvet booths to hanging decorations and cocktails, visitors will be hard pressed to find a color that isn’t pink at the pop-up bar, which features a live entertainment, holiday cocktails, photo opportunities and more.

Those looking for more fun can sign up for a Pink Wonderland Cocktail Workshop for $75, according to a press release, which offers guests the chance to make personalized, pink cocktails at mixology station stocked with a variety of spirits, flavored syrups and garnishes.

Guests can also reserve a Premium Bottle Service Package with the option of various types of private seating tables and drinks.

To keep up with the holiday spirit, Pink Wonderland organizers encourage guests to “dress to impress." Sweatpants, hoodies and sports attire are not allowed, the release said.

Tickets to Pink Wonderland are required, and range from $20 to $40 for admission. The experience is located inside Bounce Sporting Club, at 324 W Chicago Ave., and is open from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m., with family hours of 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays.