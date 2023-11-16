Christkindlmarket, The Chicago area's iconic Christmas market, will soon kick off for the 2023 holiday season.

The beloved holiday market, with two locations in the city and one location in the suburbs, features dozens of craft vendors, a slew of traditional German and Bavarian food and beverage options.

All three locations open for the season Friday, Nov. 17, with Mayor Brandon Johnson set to attend the opening of the Daley Plaza location in Chicago at 5 p.m. However, at each location, hours and dates of operation, vendors -- and even the market's famous souvenir mugs -- differ.

Here's what to know about each:

Chicago Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza

Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 24

Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Christmas Eve

Location: Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

Vendors and Events: A full list of more than 50 vendors can be found here, and the event calendar can be found here.

Souvenir Mug: The $25 souvenir mug shows iconic landmarks from in and around Daley Plaza at Christmas time.

Fast Pass: Want to skip waiting in line? Customers visiting the Chicago location of the Christkindlmarket this year can purchase a $25 "Weekend entry fast pass," which provides "priority access," along with a complimentary souvenir mug collector's item.

According to organizers, fast pass entry is limited, and is only available on Saturdays and Sundays between Nov. 18-Dec. 23. Additionally, customers who purchase a fast pass entry can only enter during the designated 30-minute time slot on the ticket, organizers said.

Reservations: Visitors can reserve "Stammtisch," or tables, at the Daley Plaza market and enjoy a number of different food and beverage packages. Visitors can also make a reservation at the Timber Haus.

Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket at Gallagher Way

Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 31

Hours: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday

Holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Christmas Eve; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 26-28; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day.

Location: Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St.

Vendors and Events: A full list of more than 40 vendors can be found here, and the event calendar can be found here.

Souvenir Mug: The $25 souvenir mug shows iconic landmarks from in and around Wrigleyville at Christmas time.

Winterland at Gallagher Way: The Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket is part of Winterland at Gallagher Way, which features rides and games, kids activities, private igloo and chalet rentals and more. Additional tickets may be required. More information can be found here.

Aurora Christkindlmarket

Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 24

Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

Holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 18-20; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Christmas Eve

Location: RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway

Vendors and Events: A full list of more than 50 vendors can be found here, and the event calendar can be found here.

Souvenir Mug: The $25 souvenir mug shows iconic landmarks from in and around Aurora at Christmas time.