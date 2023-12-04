Chicago hotels are getting in on the holiday spirit this season, with holiday pop-up bars, themed holiday suites and more. Here's a roundup of a few of the holiday hotel happenings across Chicago.

Chicago Athletic Association — Happy's Holiday Pop-Up

The popular holiday-pop-up bar at the historic Chicago Athletic Association is back for a sixth year and features décor, seasonal tunes, a menu full of special holiday cocktails and "as many twinkling lights as possible."

The bar, located inside the hotel at 12 S. Michigan Ave. in the Loop, is open from 5-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through Dec. 22.

Provided by the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park

Fairmont Chicago — Fairmont Lodge

Après ski, anyone? The lobby of the Fairmont Hotel, located at 200 N. Columbus Dr. in Millennium Park transformed into a ski lodge earlier this month. The immersive lodge -- complete with s'mores and festive, warm cocktails, will be open through February 2024.

Reservations are required. Here's more information.

The Gwen — Curling and Cocktails

Ever wanted to go curling with a side of cocktails? You can on the rooftop of The Gwen hotel, located at 521 N. Rush Street in Streeterville.

The popular experience -- this year featuring a Willy Wonka theme -- includes one hour of Curling sweets, cocktails and more. Reservations are required, and groups are capped to 12 people on the rink.

"Please note that the Curling Rink is situated outside and it exposed to the weather conditions, we recommend dressing for the weather and bear in mind, surfaces may be slippery," the event's reservation website Tock said.

Here's more information.

Hilton Chicago — Hallmark-movie themed suite

For some, the holiday season is all about Hallmark's many Christmas movies. This year, the Hilton Chicago, at 720 S. Michigan Ave. in the Loop, has teamed up with the Hallmark Channel to create a "Santa Summit" suite.

The suite -- which shares the same name as a Hallmark Christmas movie -- features vintage Santa decor, life-sized reindeer, a Santa themed bed and cookie kit and more. The hotel lobby is decked out for the holiday season as well, with a 24-foot Christmas tree and a gingerbread replica of the hotel.

Reservations for the "Santa Summit" suite run through Dec. 30, and can be made here. According to the booking site, prices begin at $1,100 per night.

London House — Rudolph's Rooftop Winter Igloos

London House, at 85 E. Wacker Dr., has "transformed" its popular 22nd floor rooftop bar into a winter wonderland complete with private igloos, holiday lights and décor, Santa's sleigh and more.

The menu includes a number of hot and cold festive cocktails, the hotel said.

The winter igloos will be up through Jan. 28th, the hotel said. Reservations can be made here.

The LaSalle Chicago — Christkindlmarket package

The Lasalle Chicago, at 208 S. LaSalle Street in The Loop, is offering a Christkindlmarket package for guests to experience the city's iconic Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza.

The one-night stay package at the hotel, which is about a half-mile away from the market, includes 2023 Christkindlmarket souvenir mugs, and Gluhwein drink coupons.

Swissôtel — Santa Suite

The Santa Suite, a 2,000 square foot Presidential Suite decked out in holiday jewels is back at the Swissôtel Chicago, located at 323 E. Wacker Drive.

The suite, the hotel said, features 17 Christmas trees, "each meticulously adorned to represent the 12 birthstones, casting a kaleidoscope of colors throughout the space."

Guests can make reservations for the suite here.

Waldorf Astoria — Miracle Pop-Up Bar

Waldorf Astoria Chicago's restaurant Brass Tack has been transformed the Miracle holiday pop-up bar, a nationwide pop-up known for its over-the-top holiday décor, seasonal cocktails and food items including the Snowball Old-Fashioned, Shrimpy Lou Who and more. Reservations are required.

Guests staying at the hotel, at 11 E. Walton, will be treated to surprise gifts from the hotel as part of its "25 Days of Christmas Getaways."

Hotel Zachary — Globes on the Terrace

Cozy up in a seasonal globe at Hotel Zachary, at 3630 N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville. Each of the heated globes, located on the hotel's Alma terrace is themed, with food and drink to match.

Reservations for each globe -- the Cozy Cabin Globe, Vintage Christmas Globe and Après Ski Globe -- are required and begin at $50 per person. Globes also come with a record player, cards and board games, a polaroid camera and more.