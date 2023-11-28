It's one of the Chicago area's favorite Christmas traditions -- but we're not talking about Christmas tree lightings, Christkindlmarkets, holiday reservations or Santa appearances.

We're talking about the annual, sometimes DIY celebrations that surround the iconic 'Home Alone' movie house in the northern suburb of Winnetka, Illinois.

The home, in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, isn't for sale. It's not available to rent either -- although, in 2021, it was offered for one-night bookings through Airbnb.

But that doesn't stop residents from driving by the house to snap a picture, or visiting other famous "Home Alone" filming locations across Hubbard Woods.

"We live in the area and it’s always fun to drive or walk by and reminisce," one of more than 30 reviews of the house on TripAdvisor read. "Just be courteous as it is someone’s residence and the neighborhood wants to have some semblance of normalcy."

There are Home Alone events and experiences, too.

Dec. 8, 9 and 10, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform the recognizable score to the movie live. In Evanston, the Graduate Hotel offers a "King McCallister Experience," where guests can book a "Home Alone Suite" with extras from the movie.

Other Chicago and suburban hotels have offered "Home Alone" packages in the past, including the Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest, which featured robes to take home, an in-room screening of the movie, pizza and childhood snacks.

If you do plan to visit or drive by the house, remember that you cannot go on the property. Meanwhile, here's what the home looked like on the inside in 2021.

