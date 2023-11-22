Chicago Hotels

This Chicago hotel transformed its lobby into a ski lodge for the holidays

The lobby of the Fairmont Hotel in Millennium Park has transformed into the "Fairmont Lodge" through Feb. 2024

By Francie Swidler

Just because you can't ski in the city of Chicago doesn't mean you can't enjoy a little Après Ski-style lodge after a long day of shopping at the Christkindlmarket or ice skating downtown.

There's where the Millennium Park Fairmont Hotel's "Fairmont Lodge" comes in.

The hotel, at 200 N. Columbus Drive, has transformed its lobby into an "Après Ski" lodge complete with s'mores, festive, warm cocktails, and all the fixings you might find in a lodge on a mountaintop -- including a ski lift.

According to a release, the "immersive" lodge is back for its third year, opened Monday.

"We believe that celebrating the winter season sets off the tone that deserves to be celebrated in a unique and heartwarming setting,” General Manager of Fairmont Chicago Clay Spencer said in the release. “That's why we're excited to bring Fairmont Lodge back for a third year, building on the resounding success of the previous seasons. Our lobby will again transform into a cozy retreat from the Chicago cold, featuring exciting new events, artisanal drinks, and specialty culinary packages.”

Additionally, live entertainment will be available at the lodge on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Reservations at Fairmont Lodge are required and include signature cocktails, fondues and s'mores, with pricing beginning at $100, according to the reservation website Tock. Other reservations at the Fairmont this holiday season include Breakfast With Santa on Dec. 3.

Fairmont Lodge will be open daily from 5 p.m. through midnight, through Dec. 31, organizers said. Hours of operation may change after the New Year, with the experience expected to be open through Feb. 2024.

The Fairmont Lodge will be open on Christmas Day.

Here's a peek into what it looks like:

Provided by the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park
Provided by the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park
Provided by the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park
Provided by the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park

