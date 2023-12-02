These four Illinois tree farms just made it onto a list of the best Christmas trees in America

One of the most crucial parts of the holiday season is finding the perfect centerpiece for your home: a Christmas tree.

While those in many states have to settle for trees that aren’t able to grow to full potential because of warmer climates, Illinois residents can enjoy some of the best Christmas trees the country has to offer in their full and fluffy glory.

Illinois has four of the best Christmas tree farms across the country, according to a Yelp ranking.

Ivy’s Christmas Trees (Chicago)

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Ivy's Christmas Trees offers top quality Fraser Fir trees from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. These imported trees much to the delight of Chicago Christmas tree shoppers. Reviews on Yelp say the farm has a great selection of trees, a kind staff and easy means of navigation. The farm also offers curbside delivery for those who can’t make it out to the farm

Visit Ivy’s Christmas Trees at 1013 W. Roscoe Street in Chicago.

City Tree Delivery (Chicago)

Choose from City Tree Delivery’s Balsam and Fraser fir trees. The business brings trees to shoppers’ houses on a carbon neutral delivery process and has a recycling and pick-up system to ensure no tree goes to waste after the holiday season.

Reviews on Yelp describe the service as efficient and the staff as very communicative. The website also gives extensive advice on tree care, describes their services and the emissions saved with each sale.

Adams & Son & Daughter Gardens (Chicago)

This family-owned business has a large nursery with an assortment of plants. The shop sells Christmas trees in the holiday season, but with a wide variety of other plants, be sure to check out other green friends to take home. Yelp reviews describe the shop’s wide variety of exotic plants at great prices.

Visit Adams & Son & Daughter Gardens at 1057 N. California Ave. in Chicago.

Abbey Farms (Aurora)

Abbey Farms is a non-profit farm made in 1949 run by and for the Monks of Marmion Abbey.

Across over 300 acres of land in Aurora, Abbey Farms sells a wide variety of trees on a space where customers can pick their own trees and enjoy a variety of holiday refreshments: Donuts and a hot chocolate come with a tree purchase.

Visitors can also have a drink at the Emporium Cafe, Beer, Wine & Craft Cocktails or relax by the patio and fireplace. Yelp reviews speak about the winter treats and immersive winter experience at the Abbey Farms.

Reservations are required for the first four weeks of the season which began on Nov. 18. Book a spot here.

Visit Abbey Farms at 2855 Hart Rd. in Aurora.