Winterland at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville returns for 2023 holiday season

Here's what you need to know about one of Chicago's biggest holiday pop-ups returning to kick off the season today

By Kim Jao

Families, visitors and neighbors are in for the one-of-a-kind experience of walking through the iconic Wrigley Field and Gallagher Way transformed into a winter wonderland.  

According to organizers, Wintrust Winterland at Gallagher Way, which opens Tuesday, is one of Chicago’s largest holiday events of the year.

In addition to the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville and Gallagher Ice Rink, visitors can meet Santa, attend wreath-making workshops, join trivia nights, and enjoy various rides and games, according to Winterland event organizers.

The Winterland season kicks off Tuesday at 5 p.m. with the Wintrust Tree Lighting Ceremony. Former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster will host the event, and visitors can watch a performance by Chicago’s Gay Men’s Chorus, organizers said.

While admission to the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket is free, the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland requires a purchased ticket. Admission will allow guests to experience a variety of attractions including various rides, games , including a carousel, ice bumper cars, a 40-foot Ferris wheel and more.

Visitors can also play holiday-themed games like Chimney Toss and Trim the Tree, organizers said.

Families with kids can schedule a visit on select Mondays where children aged 12 and under can receive a free hot chocolate voucher upon entering Winterland.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, guests can pay Santa a visit in his workshop. While entry into his workshop is free, photos will be available for purchase, organizers said.

Wrigley Field Admission starts at $5, but guests can purchase a Peppermint Pack in advance for $30, which will provide discounted access with 10 attraction tickets. Guests can purchase attraction tickets on site, with a $4 for each attraction and discounted prices for attraction tickets bought in bulk.

More information about Winterland can be found here.

