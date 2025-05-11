Spring means allergy season across the country, and Illinois is no exception.

If you're noticing your allergies feeling worse than usual, you may not be alone.

According to pollen.com, allergies are currently at a medium to high level. The site also listed maple, birch and ash as the top allergens.

The increase in pollen and other allergens throughout the area can lead to uncomfortable symptoms including itchy eyes, running noses and more.

Tree pollen, grass pollen and mold also often aggravate symptoms.

There are specific weather conditions where pollen counts can rise, and those counts can even fluctuate depending on the time of day. According to Zyrtec, pollen counts can fluctuate throughout the day, and are generally highest in the midday hours. Pollen counts then typically decrease throughout the day.

Windy and warm conditions typically produce the highest pollen counts, and those who are sensitive to allergens are encouraged to limit outdoor activities during those times.

So, what can you do to help?

To help address allergies, experts recommend that people remove their clothes that they’ve worn outside, and to shower in the afternoon or evening to rinse pollen from skin and hair.

Taking allergy medications can also help, especially before periods where pollen counts are likely to be high, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Oral antihistamines, corticosteroid nasal sprays and cromolyn sodium nasal spray are all available over-the-counter, and can help reduce symptoms.