Chicago Weather Live Blog: ‘Treat it Like a Tornado Warning,' Forecasters Warn

Severe weather that battered Iowa early Monday is heading toward the Chicago area, spawning a slew of watches and warnings as dangerous winds and torrential downpours threaten the region.

Here are the latest updates from the NBC 5 Storm Team:

“Treat It Like a Tornado Warning:” NWS Urges Residents to Seek Shelter Immediately Ahead of Storms

With severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings popping up across the region, the National Weather Service has a simple message for area residents:

[2:33 PM 8/10] This is an extremely dangerous line of storms. When you receive the warning, treat it like a tornado warning. Head for safe shelter indoors well away from windows (interior windowless room or basement if you have one). #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 10, 2020

“Treat it like a tornado warning,” the service said.

The storms rolling through the area have generated winds in excess of 100 miles per hour in Iowa, and are still generating wind gusts between 80 and 90 miles per hour in some Illinois locations.

Even if wind gusts don’t get that high, sustained winds of up to 70 miles per hour are also possible, with those wind speeds expected to stick around for long stretches of time during the storms.

Winds of that speed can cause significant tree and vehicle damage, along with some structural damage, according to the weather service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Chicago, Surrounding Areas

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties in northeastern Illinois until 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible with the storms. The storms, located on a line from Rockford to Mendota, are moving to the east at 75 miles per hour.

Wind damage has been reported across western and north central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan and Cicero are all potentially impacted by the storms.

Tornado Warning Issued for Boone, Winnebago Counties

A tornado warning has been issued for Winnebago and Boone counties in northern Illinois until 3:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm located near Rockford is moving east at 25 mph, and is exhibiting radar-indicated rotation.

The tornado could potentially be rain-wrapped if it touches down, meaning that residents should immediately seek shelter and shouldn’t wait until they see a tornado to move to a lower level in their homes.

Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur, and tree damage is likely with the storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued for Multiple Counties

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

One warning, covering McHenry, Kane, Kendall, and Grundy counties will expire at 4 p.m., with a warning for Livingston County lasting until 3:45 p.m., according to NWS.

Those storms are rapidly moving to the east-northeast at 70 mph, and are packing wind gusts in excess of that speed. Quarter-size hail and frequent lightning are also possible with these storms.

Businesses Urged to Bring Tents, Other Items Indoors as Dangerous Winds Approach

With severe thunderstorms rapidly approaching the Chicago area, restaurants and businesses with outdoor service are advised to bring in tents, tables and other items that could potentially be destroyed or damaged by dangerous winds.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place in many areas, most restaurants still have outdoor seating areas with overhead canopies and tents. The National Weather Service is advising business owners to bring such items inside, with wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour possible Monday afternoon.