Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Chicago Area Ahead of Afternoon Storms

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued Monday ahead of quick-moving afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could become severe.

The watch covers 23 counties in Illinois and northwest Indiana: Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Boone, De Kalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, Cook, Dupage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter in Indiana.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

Storms are expected to move quickly from the west to east across the metro area. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds of up to 70 mph.

Brief but locally heavy rain and lightning are possible, as well as an isolated tornado.

Storms are expected to end early Monday evening.

High temperatures before the rain hits could reach the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index levels in the mid to upper 90s.