ComEd Increases Staffing Ahead of Dangerous Winds Approaching Chicago Area

With the possibility of wind gusts potentially exceeding 70 miles per hour, ComEd has increased staffing and prepared equipment in the event of large-scale power outages throughout the Chicago area.

The storms are expected to rapidly enter the region in the afternoon hours, hitting the city and surrounding suburbs at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to forecast models.

In a news release, ComEd said that the utility's first priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospital.

Customers are encouraged to take several precautions as storms approach the region.

Residents are advised to assume a power line is always energized and to not approach one.

Additionally, the utility company asks residents not to approach crews to ask about restoration times, since they may be working on live electrical equipment and are practicing social distancing.

Anyone who spots a downed power line is asked to immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).