‘She loved everybody:' Sister mourns 65-year-old woman killed in Downers Grove hit-and-run

Robin Robinson, a 65-year-old resident of suburban Downers Grove, was a very loving and kind-hearted soul, according to her sister.

Robinson was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday near the home she shared with her husband of 30 years.

"It’s devastating, is really the only word that I have for it," her sister, Annie Moore, said.

Downers Grove police said at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of Ogden Avenue near Fairview Avenue. Officers arrived and found Robinson, who had already passed away from her injuries.

The 65-year-old was crossing the street when she was hit by what a witness described as a small to mid-sized, dark-colored Honda, possibly a CRV.

However, police said investigators recovered car parts at the scene that could be from an Acura. The driver was last seen heading westbound.

"People do speed down here, I mean you’ll see people going 65 or 70 miles down Ogden Avenue," neighbor Tony Vallo said. "So it would be nice to have a little more police presence and maybe some lighting, I'm not sure."

Moore said her sister didn't drive, so she walked everywhere and took Ogden Avenue frequently.

"I can’t imagine somebody slept last night during this, but I can imagine they probably said something to somebody or somebody has seen their car," Moore said.

As she mourns, Moore explained her brother-in-law is heartbroken, grief-stricken and wondering how someone could do this to her.

"The best word I can describe her is love," the grieving sister said. "She loved everybody, everything, every animal. Pretty much everything, no matter who you are or what you do..."

As police continued their search for the person responsible, Robinson's family pleaded for other drivers to look out for pedestrians and for the hit-and-run driver to come forward.

"They’re somewhere, and they know somebody," Moore said. "Somebody else knows something, and we need them to turn this person."

Downers Grove police urge anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle involved to call 630-434-5600.