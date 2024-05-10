Suburban police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Thursday in Downers Grove.

According to the Downers Grove police department, incident occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Ogden Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a female victim in the roadway.

The victim was a 65-year-old woman, police said. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a dark-colored, small-to-mid sized Honda or Acura SUV traveling westbound, police said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and was last observed continuing westbound, police added.

According to officials, the crash is under investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

Officials were asking anyone with information regarding the incident or vehicle to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5600.