Ground stop issued at O'Hare amid Chicago thunderstorms, severe weather threat

The FAA has issued a ground stop at O’Hare International Airport as thunderstorms rumble through the Chicago area, with a threat of severe weather lasting for most of the afternoon and evening.

According to the latest information from the FAA, departures bound for O’Hare will be held at their respective airports until at least 1 p.m. Monday because of the ongoing threat of storms in the region.

Flights are still being allowed to depart O’Hare, with the average delay of less than 15 minutes as of 12:15 p.m. Monday according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Midway Airport is currently fully operational, with no delays reported at this time.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue developing throughout the afternoon, with the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs at a “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of five levels used by the Storm Prediction Center to describe the threat of severe storms.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, exceeding 60 miles per hour in some cases, along with the threat of isolated hail and isolated tornadoes.

That threat of severe weather is expected to last into the evening hours, with another round of strong-to-severe storms possible on Tuesday evening.