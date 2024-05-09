Lockport Township man charged with hate crime after shooting neighbor

A suburban mother is fighting for her life after she was shot by her neighbor in an alleged hate-fueled incident.

John Shadbar, 70, of Lockport Township, is facing nine felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, felony possession of a firearm and a hate crime after he allegedly shot his neighbor, Melissa Robertson.

“She is fighting for her life right now over hate…over hate,” her sister Theresa Robertson-Proano told NBC Chicago.

Shabad was denied pretrial release by a Will County judge on Thursday.

“This did not need to happen at all. Not just our lives, but his life and his wife’s and our neighbors are all affected by it,” Mikeal Johnson, Robertson's son, said.

The shooting occurred at around 5:30 p.m. outside of Robertson's Lockport Township home near the intersection of 144th Place and Rickerman Road, authorities said.

Robertson's family said her 8-year-old son witnessed the shooting.

“He was yelling dead N (word) – he was trying to get into the backyard,” Robertson's aunt, Jeanne Beyer, said.

According to family, Robertson has had ongoing issues with Shadbar since moving to the area 10 years ago. Both of Robertson's sons are Black.

Family told NBC Chicago that Shad bar would often fire his gun in his yard.

“He would say the N word, and just call me out of by name,” Johnson said.

Robertson’s family said she called police numerous times and reports were taken, though nothing was done.

NBC Chicago reached out to the Will County Sheriff's Office in reference to past complaints at the location, and have yet to hear back.

“There are a lot of things that I feel, and we all feel should have been done. Why they were not, I don’t know the details,” Beyer said. “Why did he have no consequences? It was not a one-time thing. He has been doing this for years.”

In court, prosecutors said investigators took several weapons from Shadbar’s home and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

According to prosecutors, Shadbar was ineligible for a FOID card due to a felony conviction from the 1970s.

Family said Robertson's recovery could take months, with an online fundraiser started for her benefit.