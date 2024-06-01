Missouri restaurant sets minimum ages – 30 for women and 35 for men. Here's the owner's reasoning

A Missouri restaurant has captured attention all around the country, not for its food - but for implementing an age policy.

Bliss Restaurant, an upscale restaurant serving Caribbean food in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant, opened in mid-May, reported KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis. While the restaurant's dishes might appeal to anyone - no matter how young or old - only people who meet a set minimum age can enter the establishment.

Women must be 30 years old. For men, the age requirement is a little higher, 35 years old.

"The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama," Assistant Manager Erica Rhodes told KSDK.

Bliss' owner, Marvin Pate, who is 36 years old, explained the restaurant has gotten a little backlash - but is sticking to its policy.

Customers who appear to be younger than 30 will have to show their ID to a hostess at the front door or a St. Louis County police officer after 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, KSDK reported.

"I would tell those younger ones to come patronize the business once you turn 30 or 35 because we're going to be here for a while," Rhodes said.

According to the owner, feedback about the age restrictions has been positive overall.

"He has a policy that suits the clientele that he's trying to draw in, and me being 65, I think he's on the right track," said Fernando Smith, a patron who visited the restaurant.

The restaurant does plan to offer to-go orders starting in the coming weeks.