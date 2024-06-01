Chicago Ridge Mall closes early after gun pulled during argument

Chicago Ridge Mall abruptly closed on Saturday evening after a man pulled out a gun during an argument, leading to a large law enforcement response.

At around 5:45 p.m., Chicago Ridge police received multiple calls regarding a person who had displayed a gun inside the mall at Ridgeland Avenue and 95th Street.

Videos posted on social media prior to 7 p.m. showed multiple police officers on scene.

Security told NBC Chicago the mall was closed for the remainder of the day at the request of police. According to Chicago Ridge police, a verbal altercation occurred at the south end of the mall, and a man displayed a firearm to the victim.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

The incident remained under investigation as of Saturday night. Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Ridge Police Department's Investigations Division at 708-25-7831.