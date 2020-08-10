More than 350K ComEd Customers Without Power As a Result of Dangerous Winds

More than 350,000 ComEd customers were left in the dark Monday afternoon as dangerous winds began to hit the Chicago area.

As of 5:17 p.m., Cook County reported 186,004 outages, the most of any in the Chicago area.

As of 5:17 p.m., the number of outages by county are listed below:

Illinois

Cook County - 186,004

DeKalb County - 9,140

DuPage County - 49,813

Grundy County - 1,986

Kane County - 6,370

Kankakee County - 17,165

Kendall County - 5,256

LaSalle County - 12,045

Lake County - 15,421

McHenry County - 14,612

Will County - 80,884

With the possibility of wind gusts potentially exceeding 70 miles per hour, ComEd increased staffing and prepared equipment in the event of large-scale power outages throughout the Chicago area.

The storms entered the region at approximately 3:30 p.m., hitting the city and surrounding suburbs.

Several photos of downed trees, particularly in the western suburbs, surfaced on social media.

In a news release, ComEd said that the utility's first priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospital.

Stick with the NBC 5 Storm Team for live updates as storms continue to impact the Chicago area.

Customers are encouraged to take several precautions as storms approach the region.

Residents are advised to assume a power line is always energized and to not approach one.

Additionally, the utility company asks residents not to approach crews to ask about restoration times, since they may be working on live electrical equipment and are practicing social distancing.

Anyone who spots a downed power line is asked to immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).