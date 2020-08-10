Metra

Metra Trains Experiencing Extensive Delays Due to Severe Weather

Commuters using several Metra lines could experience significant delays or cancellations on Monday, as high winds and severe weather are wreaking havoc on the agency’s schedules.

According to the latest update from the agency, inbound and outbound trains on the Metra Electric Line are only moving intermittently at this time due to high winds and a series of weather warnings that have been issued across the region.

Trains had been halted completely for nearly an hour due to gusty winds, with wind speeds topping 70 miles per hour in many locations across the agency’s service corridor.

Trains on the South Shore Line were also halted near 51st Street due to high winds. It is unclear when those trains will resume service.

Trains on the Rock Island District line are operating up to 40 minutes behind schedule due to the severe weather, and trains on the BNSF Railway, Union Pacific West and Milwaukee District West lines are also seeing delays of up to 30 minutes at this time.

Minor delays were reported on the North Central Service line, and heavier delays are expected on the Union Pacific North line, the agency says.

