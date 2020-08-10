National Weather Service Investigating Reports of Brief Tornado in Rogers Park

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of a possible tornado in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to the service, video shared via social media showed what may have been a brief tornado in the neighborhood at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

The report was one of several from around the Chicago area as a series of powerful thunderstorms rumbled through the region. Tornado warnings were issued in numerous counties, including in northeastern DuPage and Cook counties during the outbreak of severe weather.

Wind gusts in excess of 90 miles per hour were reported in some parts of the area, with heavy tree damage and some structural damage reported by observers and trained weather spotters.

The National Weather Service will likely make determinations in coming days on whether straight-line winds or tornadoes were responsible for damage caused by the storms.