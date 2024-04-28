Teen boy, woman wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

A 14-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Belmont Cragin.

The two were with a group of people outside about 7:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Dickens Avenue when someone in a dark sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his right foot and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. The woman, 19, was shot in the left arm and was listed in fair condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

No arrests were reported.