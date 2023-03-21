2023 is the year of concerts in Chicago -- or so says the list of more than 40 major concerts and artists slated to come to the Windy City through the spring, summer and fall.

From John Mayer to Taylor Swift, Guns 'N' Roses to Fall out Boy, and Bruce Springsteen to 3 Doors Down the list keeps growing.

Here's a rundown of all the big names that are scheduled to stop in Chicago during their upcoming tours.

John Mayer

When: March 31

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Lil Wayne

When: April 9

Where: Radius Chicago

Tickets: On sale now

Tink

When: April 23

Where: Chicago Theatre

Tickets: On sale now

MANÁ

When: April 28, 29 and October 1

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Luke Combs

When: May 6

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Blink-182

When: May 6, 7

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bryson Tiller

When: May 13

Where: Radius

Tickets: On sale now

Lizzo

When: May 17

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Janet Jackson with Ludacris

When: May 27

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Logic

When: May 27

Where: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tickets: On sale now

Taylor Swift with OWENN, girl in red, MUNA and Gracie Abrams

When: June 2, 3, 4

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: No longer on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster. More tickets may be released at times leading up to the show.

Dead & Company

When: June 9, 10

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Nickelback

When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

3 Doors Down

When: June 17

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, general admission tickets are available on March 24th

Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent

When: June 21

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Stevie Nicks

When: June 23

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Young the Giant with Milk Chance

When: June 23

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Morgan Wallen with Hardy and Parker McCollum

When: June 22, 23

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Noah Gallagher's High-Flying Birds and Garbage

When: June 27

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Anita Baker with Babyface

When: June 30

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

When: July 2

Where: Allstate Arena

Tickets: On sale now

Drake, with 21 Savage

When: July 5, 6

Where: The United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Dave Matthews Band

When: July 7, 8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band

The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.

When: July 13, 14, 15, 16

Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort

When: July 21

Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets: On sale now

Beyoncé

When: July 22, 23

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.

Thomas Rhett

When: July 28

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Ed Sheeran

When: July 29

Where: Soldier Field

Tickets: On sale now

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

When: August 5

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Madonna

When: August 9

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

When: August 9, 11

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

P!NK with Grouplove

When: August 12

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Sam Smith

When: August 15

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Guns N' Roses

When: August 24

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan

When: August 26

Where: Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets available now, general tickets available on March 24th

Arctic Monkeys with Fontaines D.C.

When: August 27

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Beck and Phoenix

When: August 31

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: On sale now

Cigarettes After Sex

When: September 1, 2

Where: The Salt Shed

Tickets: On sale now

Hozier with Madison Cunningham

When: September 12

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tickets: Tickets available March 24th

Peter Gabriel

When: September 30

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Wu Tang Clan & Nas

When: October 8

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now

Depeche Mode

When: April 8 (sold out), November 13

Where: United Center

Tickets: On sale now