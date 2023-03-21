2023 is the year of concerts in Chicago -- or so says the list of more than 40 major concerts and artists slated to come to the Windy City through the spring, summer and fall.
From John Mayer to Taylor Swift, Guns 'N' Roses to Fall out Boy, and Bruce Springsteen to 3 Doors Down the list keeps growing.
Here's a rundown of all the big names that are scheduled to stop in Chicago during their upcoming tours.
John Mayer
When: March 31
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Lil Wayne
When: April 9
Where: Radius Chicago
Tickets: On sale now
Tink
When: April 23
Where: Chicago Theatre
Tickets: On sale now
MANÁ
When: April 28, 29 and October 1
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Luke Combs
When: May 6
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: On sale now
Blink-182
When: May 6, 7
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Bryson Tiller
When: May 13
Where: Radius
Tickets: On sale now
Lizzo
When: May 17
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Janet Jackson with Ludacris
When: May 27
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Logic
When: May 27
Where: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tickets: On sale now
Taylor Swift with OWENN, girl in red, MUNA and Gracie Abrams
When: June 2, 3, 4
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: No longer on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster. More tickets may be released at times leading up to the show.
Dead & Company
When: June 9, 10
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Nickelback
When and Where: June 17 in Bloomington at Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Aug. 18 in Tinley Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
3 Doors Down
When: June 17
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, general admission tickets are available on March 24th
Fall Out Boy with Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is... and Royal & the Serpent
When: June 21
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Stevie Nicks
When: June 23
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Young the Giant with Milk Chance
When: June 23
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Morgan Wallen with Hardy and Parker McCollum
When: June 22, 23
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Noah Gallagher's High-Flying Birds and Garbage
When: June 27
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Anita Baker with Babyface
When: June 30
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
When: July 2
Where: Allstate Arena
Tickets: On sale now
Drake, with 21 Savage
When: July 5, 6
Where: The United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Dave Matthews Band
When: July 7, 8
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Windy City Smokeout with Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band
The multi-day barbecue and music festival will feature a handful of country artists over the course of four days.
When: July 13, 14, 15, 16
Tickets: Select days and packages on sale now
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort
When: July 21
Where: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tickets: On sale now
Beyoncé
When: July 22, 23
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: Registration for the chance to buy tickets to the Chicago shows is currently closed.
Thomas Rhett
When: July 28
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Ed Sheeran
When: July 29
Where: Soldier Field
Tickets: On sale now
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
When: August 5
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Madonna
When: August 9
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
When: August 9, 11
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
P!NK with Grouplove
When: August 12
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
Sam Smith
When: August 15
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Guns N' Roses
When: August 24
Where: Wrigley Field
Tickets: On sale now
The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan
When: August 26
Where: Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre
Tickets: Pre-sale tickets available now, general tickets available on March 24th
Arctic Monkeys with Fontaines D.C.
When: August 27
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Beck and Phoenix
When: August 31
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: On sale now
Cigarettes After Sex
When: September 1, 2
Where: The Salt Shed
Tickets: On sale now
Hozier with Madison Cunningham
When: September 12
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tickets: Tickets available March 24th
Peter Gabriel
When: September 30
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Wu Tang Clan & Nas
When: October 8
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now
Depeche Mode
When: April 8 (sold out), November 13
Where: United Center
Tickets: On sale now