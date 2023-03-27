John Mayer Adds Second Chicago Date To 2023 Solo Acoustic Tour

Attention, Chicago John Mayer fans: If you aren't able to attend to musician's upcoming solo, acoustic show at the United Center coming up on March 31, you'll have one more chance this year to see him in the Windy City.

According to a press release from Live Nation, Mayer has added a fall leg to his 2023 solo acoustic tour, with more than a dozen additional stops and encore shows.

Chicago's encore date is set for Oct. 18 at the United Center.

Mayer's solo acoustic arena tour, which Live Nation says features "rare, acoustic sets" and lean "heavily" on Mayer's acoustic and guitar work, along with performances on electric guitar and piano and special guests, kicked off March 11 in Newark, New Jersey.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets to Mayer's spring Chicago show are still available. Tickets for the October date will go on sale Friday, with a presale beginning Wednesday.

Here's the full list of remaining tour dates and cities, for both the spring and fall legs of the tour:

Mar. 27: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, GA

Mar. 29: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, MO

Mar. 31: United Center -- Chicago, IL

April 1: Xcel Energy Center -- St. Paul, MN

April 3: Ball Arena -- Denver, CO

April 5: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, AZ

April 6: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Desert, CA

April 8: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, CA

April 10: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, BC

April 11: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, WA

April 14: Kia Forum -- Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 3: Madison Square Garden -- New York, NY

Oc. 6: TD Garden -- Boston, MA

Oct. 7: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 11: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Oct. 13: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Oct. 17: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 18: United Center, Chicago, IL

Oct. 20: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Oct. 21: UBS Arena, Belmont Park, IL

Oct. 23: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Oct. 25: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Oct. 28: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Oct. 30: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Nov. 1: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Nov. 5: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 7: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

No. 10: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA