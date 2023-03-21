Lollapalooza Announces Full Lineup, Headliners For 2023 Summer Music Festival in Chicago

The much anticipated lineup for the 2023 Lollapalooza summer music festival in Chicago has finally been revealed.

According to a 10 a.m. announcement from the music festival, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers will be among the headliners for the four-day music festival, set to take place Aug. 3-6 in Chicago's Grant Park.

The lineup also includes Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more than 100 other artists.

Presale ticketing for $365, four-day passes begins March 23 at 10 a.m., organizers say. Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

Last year, the event drew performances from major artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, j-hope, Green Day, Metallica and as well as other popular artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Charlie XCX

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

Chicago's 2023 summer event schedule is already packed, with Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park scheduled for July 21-23, and a NASCAR street race slated to take over downtown Chicago streets during the Fourth of July weekend.

Chicago's longstanding event, the Taste of Chicago, which usually occurs in July, will take place later in the summer, in September.

The Full Lineup For Lollapalooza 2023 is Below:

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the artists included in the 2022 Lollapalooza lineup.