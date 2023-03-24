Queen + Adam Lambert Announce “The Rhapsody” Tour With Chicago Date

Another legendary rock band has been added to the growing list of concerts coming through Chicago this year: Queen.

According to a press release from Live Nation, Queen + Adam Lambert's North American "The Rhapsody" tour will stop in 14 cities, with a Chicago show scheduled for Oct. 30 at the United Center.

The performance's 150-minute set list, the release says, will "celebrate the band's extraordinary back catalogue, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites."

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 31 through Ticketmaster.

"In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the band are collaborating with the venues’ ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price," Live Nation says, adding that "fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances."

The full list of tour dates and cities is below:

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES:

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium