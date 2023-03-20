The 2023 lineup and dates for Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago is officially out.

According to organizers, the three-day festival will take place July 21 through July 23 at Union Park in Chicago.

The lineup, announced Monday, features more than 40 bands, with three headliners each day. Here's the full lineup by day.

Friday, July 21

Headliners: The Smile, Alvvays, Perfume Genius

Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grave Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman Mavi, Sen Morimoto, Contour

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Pitchfork is the U.S. festival debut of the The Smile, made up of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner.

Saturday, July 22

Headliners: Big Theif, Weyes Blood, King Krule

Snail Mail, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm, Deeper

Sunday, July 23

Headliners: Bon Iver, Kelela, Koffee

Killer Mike, Jpegmafia, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, Ariel Zetina

Single-day, general admission tickets begin at $109 and are on sale now.