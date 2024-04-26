Northbound Dan Ryan ramp to westbound I-290 shut down for shooting investigation

The northbound ramp on the Dan Ryan Expressway to westbound I-290 has been shut down for a reported shooting investigation, according to authorities.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️



COOK COUNTY- Interstate 94 northbound (Dan Ryan Expressway) ramp to Interstate 290 westbound is shut down for a reported expressway shooting investigation. Delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/713RR15Gol — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) April 26, 2024

Delays in the area are expected as authorities investigate the shooting, Illinois State Police said.

It is unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire in the incident. There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.