Concert announcements and stacked 2023 festival lineups for the Chicago area just keep coming.

Early Thursday, Summerfest announced the headliners and full lineup of musicians and artists for its 55th annual music festival in Milwaukee.

The festival, which takes place across three summer weekends -- June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8 -- will feature at least nine headliners and more than 100 artists across a variety of music genres and decades.

Tickets are currently on sale, and begin at $26 for general admission, with three- and nine- day passes also available.

Headlining Summerfest the first weekend will be Eric Church with Elle King, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King, and James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow. Other performers the first weekend include The Avett Brothers, Bleachers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Tegan and Sara, Cheap Trick, Fitz and the Tantrums, and more than two dozen others.

Summer headliners for June 29-July 1 are Dave Matthews Band and Odesza with Bonobo. A third headliner has not yet been announced. Artists the second weekend of the festival include Earth, Wind & Fire, Lord Huron, Yellowcard, Yung Gravy, A Flock of Seagulls, Debbie Gibson and the Spin Doctors.

For Summerfest's final festival weekend the slated headliners are Zach Bryan and Imagine Dragons. A third headliner remains yet to be announced. Other artists for the July 6-8 dates include Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, Styx, Dinosaur Jr., Smash Mouth, Morgan Wade, Collective Soul and Galactic.

The full lineup for each weekend is below: