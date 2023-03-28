Modest Mouse, Pixies Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With Chicago Date

The list of concerts coming to Chicago in 2023 just keeps getting longer and longer, and an Instagram post Tuesday revealed the latest tour stopping in the Windy City.

"Modest Mouse Summer 2023 Tour with @pixiesofficial and special guest @catpower," the social media post from Modest Mouse reads.

The 19-city tour includes stops in Vail, Colorado; Indianapolis, Indiana; Spokane Washington; Boise, Idaho; and of course, Chicago, Illinois.

According to the band, the Chicago concert is scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Salt Shed.

Tickets for all dates are set to go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m., the post continues.

Modest Mouse, The Pixies and Cat Power join more than 40 musicians and artists set to stop Chicago on their upcoming tours, including artists ranging from Taylor Swift, to Earth, Wind & Fire, to John Mayer, to Blink 182, to Fall Out Boy and more.

Two music festivals -- Lollapalooza, and the Pitchfork Music Festival -- are also set to take place in Chicago in 2023.