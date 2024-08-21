What time is Stevie Wonder performing at the DNC? Here's when to watch

The third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention is underway, with Stevie Wonder headlining a star-studded slate of both performers and speakers in line for delegates at the United Center.

Wonder, an icon whose music is no stranger to being on the political stage, with his 1970 hit "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" used during former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign.

Also performing Wednesday night at the DNC will be country singer Maren Morris and Grammy-winner John Legend, the latter of whom will honor Prince's music ahead of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's remarks.

Stevie Wonder is slated to perform shortly before 8 p.m., following remarks from content creator Olivia Julianna and ahead of comedian and actor Kenan Thompson, who will join other guests in remarks on Project 2025.

Maren Morris will perform just before 7 p.m., with her performance following remarks from Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American hostage who has been held since Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

As for John Legend, he will join fellow American singer Sheila E. in performing just before the introductions to Walz's remarks, shortly before 10 p.m.

Here’s what else you need to know about tonight.

How to Watch:

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches and performances each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

You can also find all the performances on the station’s YouTube channel.

When You Can Watch:

Wonder is expected to perform during the first full hour of the convention, which runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to officials. He will also deliver a brief address prior to his performance, according to a spokesperson for the DNC.

Morris is expected to perform during the 7 p.m. hour, and Legend will perform in the 9 p.m. hour.

What to Know About the Artists:

Wonder performed during former President Obama’s inaugural celebration in 2009, and was presented with the Gershwin Prize by Obama that same year. Obama also presented Wonder with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.

Legend, who performed at a private party hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois first lady MK Pritzker on Tuesday, will perform ahead of an acceptance speech from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will accept the party’s nomination for the vice-presidential slot on the ticket.

Officials say Legend will “pay tribute to two Minnesota icons” with his performance, honoring Prince and Walz.

Legend has been a fierce proponent of the administration of President Joe Biden, performing at his inauguration in 2021, and has praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy in recent weeks, calling her an inspiration for his daughter.

Who Else May Perform During the Convention?

Jason Isbell, Patti LaBelle and Lil Jon are among the artists who have performed so far during the convention, but another big star could join the party on Thursday, as it is rumored that Pink will perform on Thursday before the nomination speech of Harris.