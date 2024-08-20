John Legend to take stage at Salt Shed, The Killers to play private party during DNC in Chicago

Musician John Legend is set to hit the stage at a private concert during the DNC in Chicago on Tuesday night, but could he also perform during the convention itself?

Legend is scheduled to perform at a party hosted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady MK Pritzker at the Salt Shed concert venue on Tuesday night, a performance that will follow the governor’s remarks at the DNC.

The Killers are also expected to take a day off in their Las Vegas residency to play a private party in Chicago for DNC guests.

While Democrats have not yet announced their full lineup of performers and speakers for Tuesday night’s session of the convention, Legend was spotted by multiple reporters at the United Center prior to the start of rehearsals for the evening.

The singer has been an outspoken supporter of President Joe Biden’s administration, performing at his inauguration in 2021. He also has spoken out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in recent days.

“She is excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is,” he said of his daughter, who looks up to the vice president.

Legend is also set to release a new children's album entitled “My Favorite Dream” later this month, which is being produced by Sufjan Stevens.

Fellow Grammy Award-winner Jason Isbell performed during the first night of the convention, as did Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton.

While The Killers aren't as active in political matters, frontman Brandon Flowers did say he felt "less anxious" after Biden took office in 2021. The band also recorded a song called "Land of the Free" in 2019, a response to the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

Flowers also appeared with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at a 2012 event, according to CNN.

James Taylor had been set to hit the stage, but was cut for time by organizers as the evening progressed Monday.

The second night of the DNC will get underway at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, and you can stream all speeches and performances in the player above.