Who is speaking at the DNC tonight? Day 3 speaker list and schedule so far

Day 3 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be headlined by a speech from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as he is expected to accept the nomination to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the upcoming election, but he'll also be joined onstage by some notable figures throughout the night.

The convention's third day follows a noteworthy evening Tuesday that saw some of the Democratic party's biggest names take the stage, including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as a musical roll call that marked a unique moment in convention history.

Here's a look at who we know is speaking so far and when:

What time does the DNC start Wednesday?

The "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, another shift from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start time. Organizers revealed Tuesday that start times were changed to "make sure that we stay on track."

Organizers warned that schedule changes were possible after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances, including one from James Taylor, in order to get to President Joe Biden's highly anticipated speech.

On Tuesday, Obama's speech was the last of the night, and despite the scheduled "gavel out" slated for 10:15 p.m., the speech went beyond 10:30 p.m.

Schedule, speakers for Day 3 of the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 3 has not yet been released, but in addition to headlining speeches from former President Bill Clinton and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, the convention’s third night will include some of the party’s biggest names and anticipated future leaders.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York will speak. So will an all-star list of senators: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Also addressing the convention will be Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was a finalist to be Harris’ running mate. Both are seen as ascendant in Democratic politics.

On the list once again are several Republican speakers, including White House staffer for former president Donald Trump Olivia Troye, an ex-national security official, and former Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan.

To help articulate the evening’s theme around fighting for freedoms, Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of the nonprofit Reproductive Freedom for All will give remarks.

As for the focus of some of the most high-profile speeches, DNC director Alex Hornbrook said Clinton plans to "underscore the importance of this moment and this election, not just for our party, but for our country's future."

Walz will "introduce himself to the American people tonight on the convention stage," Hornbrook said Wednesday, adding that the vice presidential nominee will highlight "the small town values that have shaped his lifetime of service and his commitment to safeguarding the freedoms that we hold dear."

Since Harris announced her pick, the campaign has raced to introduce the country to the 60-year-old governor and self-described “Midwest dad.” At the same time, Republicans have tried to deflate Walz by poking holes in his biography and some of his past uses of imprecise language and misstatements of facts by him or staffers are resurfacing.

How to watch the DNC Day 3

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

NBC Chicago will also carry primetime DNC coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s presidential election each day of the convention.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center beginning at 8 p.m.

What is the theme for Day 3 of the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The theme for Wednesday, according to organizers, is “A Fight for Our Freedoms."

"Tonight's theme, fight for our freedoms, will showcase how Vice President Harris has spent her entire career fighting for America's freedoms, and why she chose Gov. Walz as her running mate, including his record as a champion for America's working families and a staunch defender of our fundamental freedoms," Hornbrook said.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”