Live Blog: Winter Storm Moves Into Chicago Area

A winter storm has moved into the Chicago area, bringing with it the threat for accumulating snow, freezing rain and rain in a wintry mix that could spell trouble for commuters.

Winter weather alerts took effect across the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the latest updates as the storm makes its way through the area:

4:20 p.m.: Flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway

Nearly 200 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports on Tuesday as a winter storm barrels its way into the region.

With a winter storm warning taking effect in parts of Cook County, the Chicago Department of Aviation says that 120 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport so far on Tuesday, with 70 more flights canceled at Midway as a result of the storm.

Flights delays are still under 15 minutes at both airports, but that could change as the wintry system works its way through the city and suburbs.

3:35 p.m.: Track the system with interactive radar

3:30 p.m.: Chicago deploys over 200 snow plows to combat expected winter storm

Chicago officials announced 211 snow vehicles will be deployed Tuesday evening to respond to expected snow from a winter storm hitting the area overnight.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation said salt spreaders will be working to keep the city's arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive "safe and passable" for motorists and buses while snow continues to fall.

"Safety is the City's top priority. Though there are less motorist on the road because of the pandemic, those who must travel are urged to take precaution when traveling during inclement weather and drive according to conditions," Chicago officials said.

3 p.m.: Winter storm warnings and advisories begin

A winter storm warning issued for McHenry and DeKalb counties took effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday and continues through 9 a.m. Wednesday. That alert was later updated to add northern Cook, Lake and Kane counties in Illinois.

It warns of snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one to two tenths of an inch.

A winter storm watch was also upgraded to a warning for other parts of northern Illinois, just outside of the Chicago area, including Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties.

Elsewhere in the Chicago area, a winter weather advisory began at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory is set to continue until 9 a.m. Wednesday in McHenry, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Cook and northern Will counties in Illinois. For Grundy, Kankakee, southern and eastern Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, the advisory is in effect through 6 a.m.

For counties under that winter weather advisory, snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches are possible, with the highest totals expected along and north of Interstate 88. Ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are possible away from the Lake Michigan shoreline and inland.

In LaPorte County in Indiana, a winter weather advisory begins at 6 p.m. CST Tuesday and continues through 6 a.m. Wednesday. It warns of up to 2 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

2 p.m.: Snow expected to develop across Chicago area before transitioning to freezing rain and rain

Snow will gradually taper overnight, but as temperatures increase during the early morning hours, the snow will transition to a period of freezing rain. Light icing accumulations are possible, with less than a tenth of an inch expected for most.

Temperatures will continue to increase to the upper 30s by Wednesday morning as the mixed precipitation transitions to rain.

Rain will be widespread by daybreak, but even though it will be falling as liquid travel concerns will still be there. Any snow or lingering ice will cause slushy and slick road conditions.

Temperatures will fall again Wednesday afternoon as rain gradually comes to an end, but there could be a light mix of snow and freezing rain before the system completely moves out by the late afternoon hours.

Another wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is possible New Year's Day.