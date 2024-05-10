While a rainy month of May continues, the Chicago area will see a break in the wet weather just in time for Mother's Day weekend, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, May this year has seen a surplus of rain, with 2.31 inches of rain so far. The average rainfall for the month of May is typically 4.49 inches, Roman said.

"For the first nine days of May, we've seen six days with rain and three dry days," Roman said.

The rainy weather pattern will remain in Chicago's forecast Friday night, Roman said, though the daytime hours will be dry, with a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

Temperatures Friday will be on the milder side, Roman said, with highs in the 60s but cooler along the lake. Around 9 p.m., a line of showers and storms will move into Chicago's far northern counties, Roman said.

Aside from some showers and isolated storms tonight, dry conditions are expected through Sunday with gradually warming temperatures. Additional rain and storm chances are expected Sunday night through Tuesday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/JSmohkYH01 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 10, 2024

"There may be an isolated thunderstorm with this line," Roman said.

The rain is expected to develop across Waukegan and Woodstock first, and move into Chicago by around 10 p.m. By around midnight., it's expected to move into Northwest Indiana, Roman said.

Saturday was expected to start out with mostly dry conditions, Roman said. However, isolated showers were possible in the afternoon or evening. Saturday will also be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s but cooler near the lake, Roman said.

The forecast for Mother's Day Sunday looks to be bright and mostly sunny, with even warmer temperatures. According to Roman, the high for Sunday looks to be 78 degrees.

The chance for rain returns to the forecast late Sunday into Monday morning and afternoon, Roman said, with rain likely to linger into Tuesday.