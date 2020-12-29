Chicago Weather

Flights Canceled at O'Hare, Midway as Winter Storm Hits Chicago Area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Nearly 200 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports on Tuesday as a winter storm barrels its way into the region.

With a winter storm warning taking effect in parts of Cook County, the Chicago Department of Aviation says that 120 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport so far on Tuesday, with 70 more flights canceled at Midway as a result of the storm.

Flights delays are still under 15 minutes at both airports, but that could change as the wintry system works its way through the city and suburbs.

Local

Chicago Blackhawks 22 mins ago

Analysis: How the Blackhawks Could Line Up With Toews, Dach Out

Kyle Rittenhouse 33 mins ago

Wisconsin Prosecutors Add Curfew Charge Against Rittenhouse

The storm is expected to bring a variety of precipitation to the area, with snow, rain and mixed precipitation all possible as a result of the weather system that is swinging in from the south and west.

As the storm continues to move through the area, snow is expected to turn to rain in some locations, then eventually back to mixed precipitation and even snow as temperatures cool on Wednesday.

We will keep this story up to date with the latest cancellation totals.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us