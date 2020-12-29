Flights Canceled at O'Hare, Midway as Winter Storm Hits Chicago Area

Nearly 200 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports on Tuesday as a winter storm barrels its way into the region.

With a winter storm warning taking effect in parts of Cook County, the Chicago Department of Aviation says that 120 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport so far on Tuesday, with 70 more flights canceled at Midway as a result of the storm.

Flights delays are still under 15 minutes at both airports, but that could change as the wintry system works its way through the city and suburbs.

The storm is expected to bring a variety of precipitation to the area, with snow, rain and mixed precipitation all possible as a result of the weather system that is swinging in from the south and west.

As the storm continues to move through the area, snow is expected to turn to rain in some locations, then eventually back to mixed precipitation and even snow as temperatures cool on Wednesday.

We will keep this story up to date with the latest cancellation totals.