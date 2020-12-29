Icy Conditions, Cool Temperatures Expected Into Morning Hours

After a day that saw plenty of snow and some sleet in the Chicago area, things will continue to be treacherous for motorists in the overnight hours.

According to current forecast models, icy conditions are expected throughout the overnight, with temperatures near or below the freezing mark for most of the night and the early morning.

Secondary roads are expected to remain icy, and morning commutes could be challenging on area roadways.

Later Wednesday morning, another burst of snow is possible, and that could last through the noon hour in Chicago. Other areas where the temperatures are warmer can expect to see rain as the system makes its way out of the region, with dry conditions expected by the time the afternoon rolls around.

Those dry conditions are expected to last through Thursday, but things will start to change by the time Friday rolls around. An icy mix of precipitation is expected when that next weather system arrives, and it will eventually change to rain in the afternoon.

Snow showers are also possible on Saturday before a warming trend takes hold next week, according to current forecast models.